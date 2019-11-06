News More News
KSO VIDEO: K-State assistants focus on Longhorns

Matt Hall • KStateOnline
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor

Watch Kansas State's assistant coaches (and running back Harry Trotter) talk about this weekend's match-up with the Texas Longhorns.

Kansas State quarterbacks coach Collin Klein

Kansas State safeties coach Joe Klanderman

Kansas State defensive ends coach Buddy Wyatt

Kansas State wide receivers coach Jason Ray

Kansas State running back Harry Trotter

