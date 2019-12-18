News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-18 16:25:53 -0600') }} football Edit

KSO VIDEO: Klieman on Signing Day, Liberty Bowl

Grant Flanders • KStateOnline
Producer
@GrantFlanders

Watch Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman discuss the Wildcats' newest football recruiting class and the Liberty Bowl match-up with Navy.

SIGNING DAY PRESS CONFERENCE

LIBERTY BOWL PRESS CONFERENCE

TAYLOR BRAET & HANK JACOBS JOIN THE KSO SHOW

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}