News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-16 15:32:38 -0500') }} football Edit

KSO VIDEO: Sophomore defensive end Wyatt Hubert

Matt Hall • KStateOnline
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor

ARLINGTON - Check out this one-on-one interview with Kansas State defensive end Wyatt Hubert from Big 12 Media Days.

