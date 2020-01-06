KSO VIDEO: Weber, K-State turn to TCU
Bruce Weber, Montavious Murphy and DaJuan Gordon met with the media today to discuss tomorrow's Big 12 home opener against TCU.
Watch full videos of both portions of Monday's hoops press conference below:
Kansas State coach Bruce Weber
Kansas State freshmen Montavious Murphy and DaJuan Gordon
