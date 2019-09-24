KSO VIDEO: Cats speak before trip to Stillwater
Check out a number of Kansas State players speaking with the media from Vanier as part of Tuesday's press conference.
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson
Kansas State cornerback A.J. Parker
Kansas State running James Gilbert
Kansas State linebacker Elijah Sullivan
Kansas State linebacker Daniel Green
***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here***
Talk K-State football in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.