In-state OL Panzer commits to K-State
It did not take long for Hadley Panzer to jump on his newest offer.
After being extended a scholarship by Kansas State following his camp performance in Manhattan last Saturday afternoon, and taking some time to think, Panzer has committed to the Wildcats.
Panzer was one of the better interior linemen K-State has had at camp thus far, and likely will project to either offensive guard or possibly even center.
He was offered by Iowa State early in his process, and there was a lot of mutual interest between he and the Cyclones. Other group of five schools had also come forward with scholarship offers, as well.
The in-state lineman chose to stay at home. Instead of continuing on with more trips and visits like originally scheduled, he's shut down his process and will play his college football in Manhattan.
Panzer is the 13th commit of the class and the second offensive lineman, joining Sam Shields of Manhattan High.
Going forward, K-State will look to bolster the offensive line in the class with help at offensive tackle.
After looking all across the country, I can now say Kansas has been and always will be home! God is good & I am happy to announce my commitment to further my education & football career at Kansas State University. #CATS @CoachKli @CoachCRiles @spedbraet @CoachMessingham pic.twitter.com/nvYqpFy1P8— Hadley Panzer (@HADLEY_PANZER54) June 18, 2019