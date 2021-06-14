LB Asa Newsom reacts to K-State offer
One of the stars of the third Kansas State Elite Camp was 2023 Iowa linebacker Asa Newsom. He entered Bill Snyder Family Stadium as one of the top prospects, after already having netted an offer fr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news