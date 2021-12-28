LB Dunn raves about Kansas State and visit to Manhattan
With Signing Day for the Class of 2022 behind us, there will be more attention devoted to the Class of 2023. Though they will fill a few more spots with high school seniors before it is all said an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news