{{ timeAgo('2018-12-28 17:55:41 -0600') }} football

LB Jordan gets offer, sets up official visit

LB Dylan Jordan lands Kansas State offer and schedules official visit to Manhattan.
Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

One of the hot-button issues for fans when it comes to Kansas State recruiting was when the new staff in Manhattan would offer Pittsburg High linebacker Dylan Jordan. Well, the in-state linebacker ...

