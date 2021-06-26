LB Gage Stenger commits to Kansas State

Kansas State scored their seventh commitment on Saturday when linebacker Gage Stenger of Omaha gave the word to the staff and announced his college decision on Twitter.

Stenger is a 6-foot-1, 195-pound athlete that has played very little defense thus far in his high school career. He plays quarterback for his team, Millard South. He's also a terrific basketball player as well.

If that sounds familiar, it should. That was also a similar set of traits that was possessed by NFL linebacker Jabril Cox when he was in high school. He was a quarterback in Kansas City that was also about 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds.

They flipped him to defense and the rest was history. The same staff is now in Manhattan hope they can have similar success with the same blueprint for Stenger at K-State.

Stenger also played youth football with the prospect that committed before him, Brayden Loftin.

The Wildcats have landed three commitments this month, including from two linebackers - Stenger and Tobi Osunsanmi.