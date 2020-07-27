Kansas State has landed commit number 11 in the Class of 2021. After a bit of a lull, they have landed linebacker Gaven Haselhorst of Hays High.

Yes, I said linebacker. Though at first it seemed like defensive end would be his destination, new information suggests that he'll be groomed to play in the middle of the K-State defense for new assistant Steve Stanard.

His recruitment unfolded in a flash. Haselhorst's offer was received last Thursday, July 23. Four days later, he has called head coach Chris Klieman and joined the Wildcat class.

Haselhorst was actually the third football player at Hays High to be offered. Before him, they extended scholarships to his 2022 teammates - Jaren Kanak and Gavin Meyers. Coincidentally, those two could also be linebackers at the college level.

He is the second linebacker that Kansas State has added in the cycle, with Davonte Pritchard of Gardner Edgerton in Kansas being the first. Pritchard committed while Scottie Hazelton was still in Manhattan and coaching the linebackers.

This is the first addition at the position since Stanard has been hired to replace him.