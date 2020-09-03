The latest prospect to commit to Kansas State in the Class of 2021 was the biggest surprise, yet. In fact, he was never on any of the KSO big boards. Oops, I probably just told on ourselves a bit.

Arizona native Krew Jackson is the newest Wildcat. He committed to K-State on August 25. It was the third consecutive day that Chris Klieman and company added to their class, following defensive end Ozzie Hoffler of Georgia and offensive lineman Andrew Leingang of North Dakota.

Jackson, while listed as a safety in the Rivals database, is being recruited as a linebacker by the Wildcats. He would instantly be the longest linebacker on the roster, at 6-foot-5. Obviously, he needs to tack on some bulk, but he has a massive amount of size potential.

Most felt that he would be headed to Tempe and play for Herman Edwards and Arizona State. The Sun Devils struck out and Kansas State came out ahead.

“I’m just feeling pretty good about K-State,” Jackson explained. “The coaching staff really made me feel like I could make my mark there.”

The coaches in Manhattan love to bring in prospects and help them grow, rather than scoop up players that they have to re-shape. It takes one of the steps out of the process. They can build them up without having to tear them down first.