Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-11 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Studying the Staff: Courtney Messingham

Xxk6fz5wa14b5irexhxs
Offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham and the mustache.
Matt Hall/KSO
Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

It's time to go through each of Kansas State's new football coaches - one by one - and share what we've learned. We start Studying the Staff with offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}