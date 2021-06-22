Linebacker Tobi Osunsanmi explains why he picked the 'Cats

Kansas State landed its fifth commitment (fourth from Kansas) in the Class of 2022 in the form of Wichita linebacker Tobi Osunsanmi. He joins the three commits from the Sunflower State - Silas Etter, Tyson Struber and Sterling Lockett, to go along with the momentary lone out-of-state commit, Colby McCalister. Osunsanmi was in Manhattan one week ago for an unofficial visit and private workout. Shortly after that, Chris Klieman and his staff offered the promising defender. On Sunday (June 21), only six days after the offer, Osunsanmi chose to make his decision.

"I chose K-State because of their engineering program and how well it prospers," the long and lean linebacker revealed. "And also because of the experienced coaches they have and the attitude of their players." In those six days leading up to his decision, he discussed his options further with his family, got a better idea of what Kansas State has to offer and then committed to the Wildcats. "I went up and got an in-depth look of the school and talked it over with my mom and we made our decision," Osunsanmi said. Unsurprisingly, the Wichita East product had nothing but good things to say about the K-State staff. "They are a good, close-knitted staff," Osunsanmi pointed out. "And my main recruiter is really upbeat and making sure I’m okay." His initial point of contact and main recruiter at Kansas State is Director of Football Recruiting, Taylor Braet. "I like Taylor a lot," he shared. "He's really enthusiastic and has taught me more about K-State."

Linebacker coach Steve Stanard will be tasked with tutoring, mentoring and handling the career arc for Osunsanmi. "I like (Coach Stanard)," Osunsanmi answered. "I believe he’s a coach that’s going to work me hard and help develop me." The speedy athlete also really looks forward to working with head coach (Chris) Klieman. "I think he’s a wonderful head coach that can lead a team very high in their conference." We asked Osunsanmi what the coaches believe he does well on the gridiron. "I would say my speed and my size that I bring to the field," he answered. "Also my effort to be able to play games where I have a big role in the outcome." The Kansas native chose the Wildcats over two other programs that he mentioned, Kansas and Akron. For Osunsanmi, the moderate size of Kansas State and Manhattan is a welcome one. "I think the campus is beautiful and not too big that I will lose myself in it." Finally, we asked him what he ultimately wants to accomplish in his time at K-State. "To receive an engineering degree, and if I put in enough work, make it to the NFL." Additional coverage of this commitment can be found HERE.