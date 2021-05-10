Kansas State is in the mix for several offensive line prospects. That list includes Nick Herzog, Kaden Weatherby, Gavin Bell, Carter Edwards and newly offered prospects Sam Yoon and Brandon Best.

KSO recently caught up with Best, a Georgia native, to learn more about his recruitment.

"Kansas State and Arkansas State have recently offered me but have shown a lot of interest from the jump," he said. "Arkansas State coaches have all tried to jump on the phone with me or Facetime me, and I talked to Coach (Butch) Jones the other day on Facetime."