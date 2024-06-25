Linkon Cure recaps Kansas State official visit, looming decision
It's been about a year since 2025 tight end Linkon Cure saw his recruitment kickstart.Following a strong showing at one of Kansas State's camps for high school players, Cure picked up his first Div...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news