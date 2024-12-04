Linkon Cure sticks with Kansas State despite Oregon push

Despite a late push from Oregon, Linkon Cure has signed with Kansas State . The school announced his signing on Wednesday morning.

Cure has been committed to Kansas State since July, but Oregon made a late push to earn a gameday visit last weekend. At the time, that seemed like a death wish for Kansas State.

However, headlined by co-offensive coordinator Matt Wells, the Wildcats coaching staff put on a full-court press to land Cure.

That push by the Wildcats made things interesting and helped push the cards back in their favor down the stretch. Cure, by all accounts, hadn't decided until today when he informed K-State that he was signing his financial aid agreement.