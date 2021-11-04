Live evaluation: 2023 Kansas State target Dylan Edwards
EVALUATION: After the camp circuit and his sophomore year, I knew Dylan Edwards was a very good athlete with some quickness to his game. He was shifty and elusive, and we saw more of that against M...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news