Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-03 11:24:44 -0600') }} football Edit

What does K-State need for the Class of 2020?

Matt Hall • KStateOnline.com
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Class of 2019 isn't wrapped up, yet, but that doesn't mean we can't take a look at what will be a crucial Class of 2020 for the K-State football program.For this piece, we're going to assume K-...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}