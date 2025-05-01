Louisana-Monroe transfer RB Antonio Martin commits to K-State

(Photo by Southeastern Louisiana University)

Kansas State has added another running back to the fold for 2025. On Thursday afternoon, former Louisiana-Monroe running back Antonio Martin transferred to K-State, according to his agent Ian Johnson.

Martin shined at Southeastern Louisiana last season, earning All-Southland first-team honors. He was also named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, which is affectionately known as the FCS Heisman Trophy. Martin was the first non-quarterback in SELA history to be named a finalist. In his lone season with SELA, Martin led the team in rushing, finishing with 1,431 yards and 14 touchdowns. He ran for over 100 yards in four games, including a 206-yard and three touchdown performance against Tarleton State. After his impressive season at the FCS level, Martin transferred to Louisiana-Monroe in January before reentering the portal.

K-State's need for a running back comes after the room lost La'James White to the transfer portal after spring practice. Nebraska transfer Gabe Ervin also chose to retire due to injuries. The Wildcats were players for North Dakota State star CharMar Brown, who helped lead the Bison to the FCS National Championship. However, Brown recently announced his intentions to transfer to Miami (FL) over K-State, Nebraska, and Cal. Dylan Edwards and Joe Jackson will take over most of DJ Giddens's carries as the team's primary running backs, but the coaching staff still wanted to add another running back with size. Martin, listed at 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds, fits that role. Martin will have at least two seasons of eligibility remaining, but could gain a year back based on potential changes to JUCO eligibility. Martin spent the 2023 season at Blinn College, a junior college in Texas.

