Louisiana athlete Sonn approaching decision
With new approaches from Kansas State and Kansas on the recruiting trail, Les Miles and Chris Klieman will find themselves in the same recruiting updates often. Louisiana athlete Makholven Sonn is ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news