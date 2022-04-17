LSU transfer big Jerrell Colbert commits to Kansas State

Head coach Jerome Tang has his first new addition to the roster since he was hired at Kansas State. They've landed LSU transfer big Jerrell Colbert, who joins the three existing players - Logan Landers, Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud, plus high school signee Taj Manning.

Colbert is the first transfer that they have secured but he won't be the last. The Houston, Texas native also comes in with three years of eligibility still remaining, and that is obviously a big plus for a staff that wants to build a team with staying power.

Pre-existing relationships played a large role. Tang and associate head coach Ulric Maligi both recruited and offered Colbert at their former programs, Baylor and Texas.

The center saw just four games of action as a freshman in Baton Rouge and averaged less than seven minutes per contest. Colbert averaged a double-double in his junior year of high school at Cornerstone Christian Academy in San Antonio, Texas.

Stay tuned to KSO to learn what this commitment means for K-State and a more in-depth look at what Colbert will bring to the table for the Wildcats