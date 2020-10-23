KStateOnline - Making the Case: Nick Martin

Nick Martin has more than a dozen offers, but in recent days the three-star athlete narrowed his choices to three schools - all in the Big 12.

Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech made the cut for the Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove standout who could play running back or outside linebacker at the next level.

Martin’s newest offer among his top three came from the Cowboys, and there is a whole lot to like for Martin with Oklahoma State, especially since he could play on either side of the ball.

The three-star likes his relationships with Kansas State’s coaches and Texas Tech is also appealing because he has built a good bond with the coaching staff there and seems to like those guys a lot.

Still, it does not appear that one school has become a clear frontrunner in Martin’s recruitment, but everyone has a much-clearer picture of where things are headed as the three-star plans to stay in the Big 12.

Analysts and publishers from the Rivals network take a closer look at where one of the most sought-after athletes in the country will land, and then Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell issues his verdict.

