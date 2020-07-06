Malachi Thomas discusses strong interest in K-State
Running back Jayden Williams of Des Moines is already in the fold. He may not be the only ball-carrier in the class. As some may remember, Kansas State pursued Lawrence High product Devin Neal heav...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news