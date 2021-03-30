Smith comes in with one year of eligibility remaining.

Smith is the first transfer the Wildcats have landed in the cycle and they now have three pledges in the Class of 2021. He joins high school signee Logan Landers and verbal commit Maximus Edwards .

Kansas State has been on the hunt for multiple instant impact guards in the transfer portal and they landed their first one in Missouri grad transfer Mark Smith .

The 6-foot-5 guard out of Missouri is no stranger to K-State and the coaching staff in Manhattan. Associate head coach Chris Lowery recruited Smith out of high school in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Smith initially took his talents to the University of Illinois before transferring after his freshman year. His second stop was at Missouri, where he has played the past three seasons.

In 100 games played (78 starts), Smith has averaged 9 points, 3 rebounds, and an assist per game, with a career shooting percentage of 38 percent from the field and 35 percent from three-point range.

The best numbers he compiled were during his sophomore season.

In 19 games (16 starts), his per game averages read 11 points on 44 percent shooting from the field and 45 percent shooting from distance, to go along with 5 rebounds in 19 games played and 16 started.

He hasn't quite matched those numbers since that year. For his senior season at Missouri, he scored 10 points per game on 37 percent shooting from the field and 32 percent from beyond the arc.

There is a lot to break down for what this transfer means to this program, where he may fit on the roster and more, so stay tuned to KSO for those details.

