The last two weeks were nothing but successful for Kansas State men's basketball, as the Wildcats added three new faces to their 2024 roster.

Cal State Fullerton guard Max Jones started the party, signing his letter of intent two weeks ago. The following week, on the same day, K-State added JUCO forward Mobi Ikegwuruka and Samford transfer Achor Achor to the fold.

The additions put K-State's roster in a solid position heading into the summer. While Jerome Tang and his staff will likely still add a few new faces, the Wildcats have a formidable roster that can compete near the top of the Big 12.

Here is a look at K-State's scholarship matrix heading into June.