Matt Wells excited for Avery Johnson's growth at quarterback

Kansas State offensive coordinator Matt Wells paused briefly when asked if there was a comparison for quarterback Avery Johnson.

It's not because he didn't have an answer, but because he hadn't thought about it.

Wells might be entering his first season as K-State's play caller, but he's no stranger to top-level quarterbacks. As Utah State's offensive coordinator, he helped develop Jordan Love into a first-round selection and perennial Pro Bowler. Years later, he led Texas Tech signal-caller Jett Duffey to a career-best season in 2019.

But Johnson might be on a different level.

That's why, when Wells could draw a comparison for Johnson, his mind went straight to his Utah State days.

"I had a guy at Utah State once named Chuckie Keeton, and he was dynamic," said Wells. "Like really dynamic. Probably a little twitchier side-to-side than Avery, but not nearly as fast vertically. They're similar. They both throw the ball on the run.

"Jordan [Love] throws the ball very well on the run. So, there's similarities like that. I can see some of those."

It isn't just the on-field traits that are similar, though. According to Wells, all three quarterbacks share off-the-field things that Wells loves.

"All three have a few things in common, which is way cool for me," said Wells. "Number one, they're all really good teammates. They're hungry to learn. They're very coachable, like sponges. They have a heart of humility and thankfulness for opportunities and the people around them. All three have that characteristic, which I think is pretty cool because I think that makes them a better teammate."