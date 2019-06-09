Stufflebean earned his offer immediately after participating in a one-day camp help in front of the K-State coaching staff in Manhattan, where he worked at both tight end and defensive end.

McPherson tight end/defensive end Cody Stufflebean has given his pledge to Chris Klieman 's program not quite a week after receiving an offer from the Wildcats.

Kansas State has added another talented in-state prospect to its Class of 2020.

Stufflbean is the fourth in-state, three-star rated prospect to become a part of this class, joining defensive end Nate Matlack, offensive lineman Sam Shields and defensive tackle Talor Warner.

Warner, like Stufflbean, impressed at last weekend's camp to earn an offer from the Wildcat staff.

While Stufflebean certainly grew up a Kansas State fan the Wildcats still had to win this recruitment, as he earned offers from big time programs such as Wisconsin and Virginia Tech before making his decision to become a Wildcat.

Keep it locked in to KSO for a detailed breakdown of Stufflebean's game, more talk on what position he could call home and how he fits into the class big picture.