Media Day Notebook: Iowa State

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, unsurprisingly, shared thoughts about his his two players that are representing the Cyclones at Big 12 Media Days in running back Breece Hall and safety Greg Eisworth.

Campbell discussed Hall more in an off-the-field manner. What he does for them and the growth he has made in all aspects of his life is what has made his head coach proud. Hall is one of their better leaders and has helped foster the culture that they are attempting to promote.

Eisworth was described by Campbell as a transformational leader. Eight seniors that could have left have returned, but it was Eisworth that was called the most instrumental player in their rebuild.

He's a three-time all-conference selection in the Big 12 and Campbell revealed that they wouldn't have made the growth, improvement or achieve the success they've had without his presence and leadership. He set the tone for what they have accomplished in Ames.

Brock Purdy was another player that Campbell said that they would be nowhere without his contribution. It was at the end of last season that Campbell recognized that his quarterback had returned to the form he initially showed his freshman year.

Purdy may have been overwhelmed by wanting to be too perfect and caring too much and it paralyzed him and he wasn't optimizing his performance. That switch flipped in the latter half of the season where he began playing care-free, confident football once again according to Campbell.