Media Day Notebook: Oklahoma

CHAMPIONSHIP DNA

Oklahoma has won the last six Big 12 Championships, with four of them coming under the helm of Lincoln Riley. Oklahoma began the year 0-2 last season and still won in Arlington after coming out on top in their next eight contests. Riley believes that resolve was a product of the previous five league titles. He also made note that every year is different, and a new challenge, and he has a tremendous respect for the rest of the coaches and teams in the conference. According to him, anyone who thinks the title is a given for the Sooners doesn't know or understand college football.

DEFENSE

The Sooners' defense has made steady improvements over the last two seasons under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. The Oklahoma head coach is expecting more of the same from that side of the ball this year. They are taking big steps because they're recruiting at a higher level and they have more players with experience in Grinch's system. Riley even went as far to say that he thinks that this team looks significantly different in defensive team meetings this year compared to any other year that he has been in Norman.

Kennedy Brooks (Associated Press)

RUNNING BACKS

Many teams in the Big 12 have a few backs that can be dangerous and Oklahoma is no different. They boast the known commodity, Kennedy Brooks, after he opted out last season. He's returned to the team, and they also added transfer Eric Gray. Riley believes that Gray is a true professional and that it feels like he has been on campus for years. He really likes Gray's attitude and how he has acclimated to everything in their program so quickly. Brooks was a little rusty in the spring according to the Sooner head coach, but he finished on a high note.

PLAYOFF EXPANSION