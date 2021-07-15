Media Day Notebook: Texas

Big stadiums don't win national championships. All the resources in the world don't win you a national championship. Sweet facilities and locker rooms don't win national championships. They don't hand out rings for recruiting classes.

That has been the message from new Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian since arriving in Austin. It is clear that he wants to steer away from the "just show up and have it handed to you" mindset that has poisoned their minds for the tenure of the last two coaches.

Those are not his words, just mine, for the record.

Like Sarkisian said, all those resources don't give them the magic fairy dust to sprinkle over their campus and automatically make them champions. It still stakes a winning culture, a hungry roster and an entire group of players headed in the same direction.

They can't relax. They need to take exploit the resources at their disposal but also build toughness, grit and a team.

His best teams were not full of individuals. It was full of players with a like-minded approach and philosophy that were competitive and played for one another and consistently went about their business in the correct way on a daily basis.

Thus far, Sarkisian has been thrilled with the level of buy-in they have received.