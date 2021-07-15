Media Day Notebook: Texas Tech

TRANSFERS

It's no surprise that Matt Wells spoke highly of the transfers that he has been able to bring to Lubbock. Texas Tech secured pledges from 18 transfer players for the 2021 season. According to Wells, Troy receiver transfer Kaylon Geiger is someone with good speed and great hands. They'll also utilize him on special teams where he could assume some of the kick and punt returning duties. Former Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough joined the Red Raiders after entering the transfer portal last spring and has received some NFL Draft buzz. Defensively, Reggie Pearson, Rayshad Williams and Marquise "Muddy" Waters are major assets for the Texas Tech secondary.

OFFENSIVE CAMARADERIE

Wells shared that the quarterback and offensive line groups are the strongest in his mind. Shough has been fitting in well thus far with the other signal-callers in the room and he and the rest of the room have begun to build some camaraderie. Henry Colombi and the two true-freshman quarterbacks, Behren Morton and Donovan Smith, are helping to provide more stability to the position for the 2021 season. The offensive line group is even more tight-knit. Senior TJ Storment can play multiple spots along the line and has gotten bigger and stronger. Wells hopes that he'll be a significant component to the team's success up front.

BIG 12 DEFENSES

The Big 12 has some of the best defenses in the country according to Wells. He hasn't been alone, either. That was also a sentiment echoed by both Gary Patterson and Dave Aranda in Arlington. His belief is that it is due to the impressive defensive coordinators assembled in the league that have built great responses and solutions to solving the high-powered offenses and because of the defensive line play in the league. Specifically, he thinks the defensive line has played the largest role. Wells also mentioned that his secondary unit has been a strong point and will continue to be a strong point for the Red Raider defense this season. Players like Cameron Watson, Adrian Frye and Kobee Minor will be critical to their fate.

RECRUITING