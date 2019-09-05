Hear from Kansas State offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham after the Wildcats' successful opener and as they prepare for Saturday.

PLEASED WITH OPERATION

When asked about what he was the most impressed with last Saturday versus Nicholls, Kansas State offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham singled out the operation and how the offense worked as a whole. To be honest, I think that has had all of us buzzing ever since. We’ve been describing it as how well they executed without any glaring errors or mistakes when it comes to substitutions, personnel groupings or pre-snap gaffes. They were able to do everything that they wanted to, seemingly, and it is clear Messingham was pleased about that the most, as well.

HANDLING SUCCESS WELL

I think one major concern a coaching staff can have, especially early in the season, is that a team can overreact to early success, or at least not handle it well and become complacent. Messingham was asked about that and the seasoned coach at least revealed that he has no concerns about it and has not seen any complacency or struggles with success during this week’s practice. Kansas State was impressive in its season opener against Nicholls, and the Wildcats were not a year ago against South Dakota. It is a fair concern to have, but right now all the indications have been that they have kept their head down and continued to work as hard as they were prior to the contest.

HAD SOME FUN

It was apparent Messingham had a lot of fun calling his first game in Manhattan last Saturday. Not only was it his first game as the offensive coordinator at K-State, it was his return to Power Five football. I think that meant a lot to him and I think he was genuinely impressed by the atmosphere of the game and the environment inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. It was a lot of fun for him, and it was neat to see him not necessarily being able to conceal that during his press conference on Thursday.

MORE FROSH POSSIBLE

Two true freshmen saw the field on offense last week – wide receiver Joshua Youngblood and fullback Jax Dineen. Both played well, according to both head coach Chris Klieman and Messingham. Klieman also revealed that both would not only play again on Saturday, but they would play the rest of the season. When asked if any other freshmen could be expected to make an appearance against Bowling Green, Messingham took nothing off the table. It could be the same two freshmen that play again or many more could play. It seems as if there’s a few that could see action, but it’s likely pretty dependent upon game flow and dictated by situations, downs, distances and the score.