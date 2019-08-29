Every Thursday Kansas State offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham will meet with the media. Here's a full video of his interview, plus key takeaways from the man calling the plays for the Wildcats.

Kansas State offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham spoke with the media two days in advance of the Wildcats’ 2019 season opener against Nicholls. What follows is a collection of notes from Messingham’s session.

KSO asked Messingham if he believes in scripting plays early or wants to simply evaluate one play at a time, to which he responded he does like to have plays scripted early but also understands K-State will have to be ready to play against defensive looks the Wildcats weren’t expecting.

Derek Young noticed how regularly Messingham used a term related to “taking care of the football,” not surprising to hear from an offensive coordinator, but he said it enough you believe it’s a significant hot button of his.

Asked specifically how many receivers he expected to see the field on Saturday, he responded with roughly five or six. Messingham didn’t seem to believe any true freshman running backs are likely to play early, outside of Joe Ervin.

Asked by KSO who the No. 2 quarterback would be, Messingham suggested a final decision had not been made and also that game situation could dictate whether Nick Ast or John Holcombe would come in to replace Skylar Thompson.

When discussing why quarterbacks coach Collin Klein will coach from the booth, Messingham noted the situation may be different if the Wildcats were going with a much more inexperienced quarterback, but with Thompson they feel comfortable having both sets of eyes in the booth to see the entire field.