WIDE RECEIVERS IMPRESSING

Wideouts were the first thing Kansas State offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham touched on in his Spring football press conference. The first name he threw out there based on impressing in practice was Keenan Garber. He has made plays early on in Spring and even though they he isn't the most physically gifted guy, he has shown a willingness to get in there and block. The next two names he rattled off were Malik Knowles and Phillip Brooks as guys that know the offense well as experienced guys. They have been easy to coach and helped some of the younger guys along. Knowles' offseason is very important to get him ready to contribute. He has dealt with a myriad of different minor injuries that have forced him to miss periods of time in and out of every season so far. This will be a key time to focus on working in the weight room and finding ways to better himself on the field. Later on in the press conference Messingham lightly touched on how impressed he has been with guys who have yet to see any meaningful time on the field. Those two guys are Ty Bowman and Jaelon Travis. Coach wants the competition to be heated in the wide receiver room.

"The more we can, not just teach each other, but push each other, the better it will be. I don't care if Phillip is the starter, or Malik is the starter, or Chabastin is the starter, they can't be afraid of the competition, but they also can't be afraid to help the guy that is below them to be ready to play. If (the next men up) are ready to take (the starters) job because they are better than they are, hopefully that forces those guys to push themselves and keep improving and just be better competitors." — Courtney Messingham

Wide receiver Malik Knowles (Getty Images)

IT IS ON THE ENTIRE OFFENSE

The wide receiver group has taken a brunt of the blame for why the offense wasn't successful a season ago. Messingham countered that sentiment by saying it is on the entire offense, top to bottom, for why the receiver production wasn't where it needs to be. He brought back up the loss to Arkansas State last year as an example saying there were times where a receiver was open on a post route but Skylar Thompson has someone right in his face making it really hard play to make. "It isn't just one individual receiver," Messingham said. "it's the offensive line, it's the quarterback, and it's the receivers getting open. All of us as group putting us into position to make a play, and that will make us way more productive."

WHAT TE IMATORBHEBHE BRINGS AND WHAT GETTING RB ERVIN BACK MEANS

Messingham had some good things to say about transfer tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe. For only weighing 245 pounds, coach says he plays bigger than that. He is long and has a better blocking ability than what K-State anticipated. But mainly because of his length and long catch radius, they see him as a big passing threat at the tight end postion. Since Imatorbhebhe has bounced around from system to system, he really understands the game well. Now he just needs to hone in on the terminology K-State uses. Joe Ervin opted out of last season, so it was asked whether he looked like he had taken that year off or not. Messingham said the first winter conditionings he did look like he had been away from the game for awhile. Then the first two practices before they got pads on the coaches still couldn't gage where he's at. But once the pads were put on Messingham said, "he's done a phenomenal job of doing what we saw from him as a true freshman. Some of the games he got in we handed it to him and you felt like he had great pad level and was playing fast through the holes. We've been really happy with how he has progressed through the Spring."



QUARTERBACKS AND THE WILDCAT FORMATION

Starting with Skylar Thompson he has yet to put pads on, but he is a full-go otherwise. He does 7-on-7 stuff as long as the defensive line isn't rushing. If they are rushing, then they get another quarterback in there. But, they want him to get an opportunity to interact and play with his teammates. He just isn't at all cleared by the trainers yet for any contact. However, Coach does think things have come along nicely for Thompson. Messingham has been impressed with how his rehab has gone and his ability to throw the ball. It sounds like he can make any throw without any pain or discomfort, so that is promising. After Thompson Messingham was asked about the back-up spot, and for that the first name he rattled off was Will Howard. Coach expected him to be pretty far along mentally since he got so much experience last year. What he has been impressed with though is Howard's physical development and the confidence with his strength. Messingham says Howard will run much more confident this season, than he did a year ago. the winter conditioning helped Howard immensely to work on his body and get his overall confidence up. With all that about Howard being said, the final thing Messingham mentioned in his press conference was that they might use Howard in the Wildcat formation in the middle of the field on short yardage situations where they don't want to risk injuring Thompson. They will still run Thompson if it is a goal-line situation, but in the middle of the field they want to avoid risking it with the starter. Howard is also a bigger body than Thompson, and although he ins't a great runner with speed, he has shown some promise as a solid running quarterback that can find the right holes and pick up first downs in short yardage positions. Now onto freshman Jake Rubley. The first thing coach said about him was, "Live arm. Really, really live arm. He is very cerebral in how he has tried to take everything in and focus on the game plan. But he still has a way to go to feel comfortable in game action, but from a mental standpoint before the play starts, he is very sharp. Lastly there's Jaren Lewis. Coach mentioned that he has gotten a lot of first-reps with in live action. His arm talent was brought up a few times today. He is starting to understand the offense that much better. He is a confident young man in the huddle, now he has to take it to the field and make the plays he can make. Coach doesn't want to see the spectacular throw from Lewis, he wants to see the easy throws and put the ball efficiently where the receiver can make a play.

'NIGHT AND DAY' DIFFERENCE AT OFFENSIVE LINE

Coach says there is a night and day difference in the depth of the offensive line from last year. He said the main reason for that is because so many guys got forced into playing. Cooper Beebe was a really solid player last year, this year coach says he is even more comfortable talking, communicating, and executing his job. The growth and mental side of things has really improved for everyone on the O-line. Now they need to focus on being really physical and dominant with how they knock the defensive line off the ball. They need to continue to understand the gap schemes and a zone. Taylor Poitier's play late in the season late year, instantly put competition in the offensive line room. One of the guys that has impressed coach the most in this group so far is Christian Duffie. He worked hard on his body in winter workouts and changed his body make-up completely. The competition seems fierce up-front.

