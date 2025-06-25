Men's Basketball: K-State and Creighton agree to home-and-home

(Photo by Kansas State Athletics)

Head coach Jerome Tang and Kansas State men's basketball have agreed to a home-and-home with Creighton beginning this season, according to a report by Rocco Miller. The series will begin this season, with K-State traveling to Omaha on Dec. 13. The Wildcats will host Creighton during the 2026-27 season.

The addition of Creighton significantly boosts K-State's non-conference schedule for the 2025-26 season, which hasn't featured a marquee opponent like Creighton to date. Historically, the Wildcats have scheduled at least one high-major opponent per season. Last year, Tang and his team traveled to New York City to play St. John's in a non-conference game around the same time. The Johnnies defeated K-State by 17 points.

Creighton and K-State have played each other 16 times since their first matchup in 1926. Although both teams have eight wins in the all-time series, the Wildcats hold a three-game winning streak. The two programs last met during the 2018 NCAA Tournament, where K-State defeated the Blue Jays, 69-59. The two programs last played a home-and-home series beginning in 1986-87.