KStateOnline - Midwest Spotlight: Emerging prospects from 2022 class

Football is being played in all but one state in the Midwest region, and this season has brought several prospects in the 2022 class to the fore. Here are seven new names to know in the junior class whose arrival on the college football scene was announced by landing big offers this season. MORE: Superlatives for Midwest QBs



Few prospects have leveled up their scholarship offers this fall as quickly as Vinny Anthony. The Louisville receiver landed his first scholarship offer from FCS Southeast Missouri State on Oct. 7. Less than a week later, his first FBS offer came through from Kent State, then the first Power Five offer arrived just hours later from Duke.

The Best of the Midwest Combine in Indianapolis last February gave me an early chance to see Anthony live. He was still developing physically, but was quick and showed a strong pair of hands. On junior film, though, Anthony looks like he has filled out his frame and is a more powerful route-runner as a result. His routes look more efficient, and he remains a reliable pass catcher. *****



There was little film from earlier seasons available on Malachi Clark before this season, but once the Detroit-area prospect was able to put clips on film this fall, the offers started to come. The first of those offers came from Central Michigan on Oct. 10. Two days later, Cincinnati extended its own offer. Illinois and more Mid-American Conference schools have also started increasing their interest. We had the advantage of seeing Clark in the summer, getting a preview of what he was going to showcase this season. He has a strong, compact frame and his best asset at this stage of his career is explosiveness. Clark is immediately into or by offensive linemen off the snap, and has the strength to maximize the leverage advantage. *****



The newest prospect to emerge on this list, Ezeogu landed his first scholarship offers last week from Big 12 programs Iowa State and Kansas. Based on the little bit of early season film we have seen on Ezeogu, these are likely just the tip of the offers iceberg for the Kansas City-area defender. Ezeogu is also a standout power forward for Blue Springs’ basketball program, and he plays a physical game on the basketball court that translates well to football. At 6-foot-6, his length is ideal for the defensive end position, and Ezeogu has also shown good field awareness and ball skills to complement his physical tools. He looks to be just scratching the surface of his potential at defensive end, and should be a popular prospect this off-season once full season film emerges. *****



The first scholarship offer for Imming came last spring from Iowa State, but the buzz really started to pick up once he released early junior season film earlier this month. Nebraska quickly offered after seeing that film and Iowa was not far behind with an offer of its own. Imming plays middle linebacker and an H-back role for his western Iowa high school, but defense is where his skill set fits best. He has a natural feel for the linebacker position, diagnosing plays early and often meeting ball carriers at or behind the line of scrimmage. Imming’s speed and athleticism are ahead of the curve at inside linebacker, but he also shows the toughness and strength at the point of attack to mix it up in the middle. *****



The first FBS scholarship offers for Kostus came in the first week of September from Mid-American schools Central Michigan, Toledo and Western Michigan. Those were not Kostus’s first scholarship offers overall, though, as the two-sport star previously had landed an offer from Air Force to play lacrosse. Additional football offers have recently arrived from Boston College and Buffalo. Kostus attends the same high school that produced six-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Joe Staley, who was a tight end and anchored his 4x100 relay team in high school. Kostus is similarly uniquely gifted. Primarily playing linebacker and running a 4.5 40-yard dash, Kostus is closing in on 250 pounds barely halfway through his high school career. He looks ideally suited to be a rush end or hybrid end at the college level. *****



Coming into this season, Armand Membou was not looking for scholarship offers to play college football. He was just hoping to see the field. This is Membou’s first year starting for Lee’s Summit’s varsity team, but within hours of putting out his initial film of the season offers arrived from Kansas, Missouri and Iowa State. Kansas State has also come through recently with an offer for Membou. What we see on Membou’s junior film is an interior offensive line prospect who is naturally strong and athletic, and unsurprisingly raw from a technical standpoint. His footwork and length may allow him to play tackle in college if he continues to grow. Even if you have those physical tools, though, it’s difficult to teach want-to and aggression. That does not appear to be an issue for Membou, who is showing a good motor and playing with a healthy level of violence this season. *****

