Minnesota athlete Hansen excited about offer from Wildcats
A handful of FCS and Group of Five programs have already offered Lakeville, Minnesota athlete Carson Hansen. His hope when visiting Manhattan, Kansas over the weekend was that he may receive his fi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news