Kansas State has made their first splash in the Class of 2020, landing their first commit in defensive end Nate Matlack. The Olathe East product picked the Wildcats over Kansas, Iowa and Syracuse. Not only that, he was also receiving interest from UCLA and Iowa State.

Matlack grew up a fan of the Wildcats, and some of his family has attended Kansas State, so him choosing to head to Manhattan for college is not much of a surprise. His visit to the campus on Monday was enough for him to pull the trigger and decide to play for new head coach Chris Klieman.

This only puts the emphasis on Kansas, Missouri and the Kansas City metro to practice even more. Not only that, it is another indication of the kind of pull that head coach Chris Klieman has in Johnson County.

Defensive end will be a position that gets addressed again in the 2020 cycle as well. To remind folks, K-State did not add a defensive end, at all, in the Class of 2019.

Klieman and Kansas State have landed their first in-state 2020 prospect, but they hope there's more where that came from. Stay tuned to KSO for more on the pursuit of the remaining targets in the Sunflower State - Turner Corcoran, Hayden Pauls, Alex Conn, Daniel Jackson, Matthew Roberts and Malik Berry.