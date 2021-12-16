Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez transfers to K-State

Have no fear. Kansas State has a new senior quarterback after landing a commitment from Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez. The four-year starter in Lincoln picked the Wildcats over California.

The Golden Bear campus was a couple hours from where he grew up on the west coast, but a visit to Manhattan before Berkeley gave K-State the edge, and it also helped that his girlfriend, Marisa Weichel, will be on the same campus.

She's a star soccer player for the Wildcats and their leading scorer.

Has he shown a propensity for turnovers? Yes. Did he undergo surgery and is set to miss spring football? Yes.

Those are fair concerns but the production and talent is undeniable. Despite some mistakes at times, all he did was throw for 8,495 yards and 45 touchdowns in his career to pair with 2,288 rushing yards and 35 more scores. Yes, that is 80 total touchdowns.

Collin Klein visited him in Lincoln. Martinez took an unofficial visit to campus where he was around Skylar Thompson quite a bit and saw practice.

Chris Klieman and company closed the deal on an official visit a week afterwards.

