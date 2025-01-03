Nebraska RB Gabe Ervin, Jr. commits to K-State

Ervin spent four seasons with the Cornhuskers as a reserve running back before entering the transfer portal.

Kansas State added much-needed running back depth on Friday evening with Nebraska transfer Gabe Ervin, who committed to K-State.

In 23 games, Ervin has carried the ball 109 times for 455 yards and five touchdowns. He’s started four games in his career, including two in 2023.

Ervin played in eight games this season, carrying the ball 14 times for 41 yards and two touchdowns. Most of his production came against UTEP in non-conference play, where Ervin scored two touchdowns on six attempts.

Ervin impressed against Colorado in 2023, rushing for a career-high 74 yards in a loss.