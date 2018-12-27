Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-27 09:04:23 -0600') }} football Edit

New K-State staff chasing Jackson hard

Vk8gzqwfbhvgwkov4vmq
Daniel Jackson will visit Kansas State in January or February.
Matt Hall/K-StateOnline
Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

Kansas State has offered six in-state prospects for the Class of 2020, and one of the first was receiver Daniel Jackson of Bishop Miege. The Wildcats certainly aren’t the only ones. Jackson has a h...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}