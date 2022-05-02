New Orleans guard Dorian Finister commits to Kansas State
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Kansas State landed its fourth addition to the Class of 2022 in the form of New Orleans, Louisiana guard, Dorian Finister.
The three-star informed head coach Jerome Tang and his staff of his decision to sign with the Wildcats on Thursday during his visit to Manhattan, and he officially announced it in his high school gym on Monday.
Finister is the second high school athlete of the class, joining forward signee Taj Manning, while the other newcomers are transfers in Cam Carter and Jerrell Colbert.
Carter, Markquis Nowell and now Finister comprise the K-State backcourt so far.
According to Max Preps, the Carver Collegiate Academy senior averaged over 12 points, almost seven rebound and three assists per game. Finister shot 56 percent from the field, 32 percent from deep and 79 percent on his free throws.
Tang, Chief of Staff Marco Borne and assistant coach Jareem Dowling all have connections to the state of Louisiana that helped uncover and land the 6-foot-5 guard for the Wildcats.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***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here***
Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.