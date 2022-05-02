New Orleans guard Dorian Finister commits to Kansas State

The three-star informed head coach Jerome Tang and his staff of his decision to sign with the Wildcats on Thursday during his visit to Manhattan, and he officially announced it in his high school gym on Monday.

Kansas State landed its fourth addition to the Class of 2022 in the form of New Orleans, Louisiana guard, Dorian Finister .

Finister is the second high school athlete of the class, joining forward signee Taj Manning, while the other newcomers are transfers in Cam Carter and Jerrell Colbert.

Carter, Markquis Nowell and now Finister comprise the K-State backcourt so far.

According to Max Preps, the Carver Collegiate Academy senior averaged over 12 points, almost seven rebound and three assists per game. Finister shot 56 percent from the field, 32 percent from deep and 79 percent on his free throws.

Tang, Chief of Staff Marco Borne and assistant coach Jareem Dowling all have connections to the state of Louisiana that helped uncover and land the 6-foot-5 guard for the Wildcats.