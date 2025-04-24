NFL Draft scenarios for K-State's top 3 prospects

(Photo by Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports)

When the 2025 NFL Draft begins today (Thurs., April 24), Kansas State will be well-represented during the three-day event. Kansas State football, according to projections, has at least three players who could hear their names called in the draft. Cornerback Jacob Parrish is K-State's consensus top prospect, and he could hear his name called by Commissioner Roger Goodell beginning in the second round. Last season, the Wildcats also had three players drafted. Tight end Ben Sinnott was selected first, with the 53rd overall pick in the second round. In the third round, the Dallas Cowboys selected offensive lineman Cooper Beebe. For K-State's NFL Draft hopefuls, where they go in the NFL Draft will dictate a lot of stuff, from depth chart projection to financial upside. For example, Beebe is getting paid less than Sinnott, but he was a starter for the Cowboys while Sinnott was a reserve tight end in his rookie season. Based on mock drafts by analysts, here's a look at the best-case scenario for K-State's top NFL Draft prospects.

CB Jacob Parrish

NFL Draft Analysts are big fans of Jacob Parrish after an impressive Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine. 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs compared Parrish to Byron Murphy, who has emerged as one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL. "In all, Parrish has the ability to be an impact NFL starter," wrote Crabbs. "He’s already groomed for the high-stress life of playing in a pressure scheme, and he boasts the play demeanor of a quality starter who can check most of the boxes. ESPN's Jordan Reid had the Green Bay Packers taking cornerback Jacob Parrish in the third round. However, Kyle Crabbs had Parrish going in the second round to the Buffalo Bills at 56th overall. While either landing spot would be a good fit, landing in Buffalo would greatly benefit Parrish. The Bills desperately need a starting cornerback, and Parrish would get immediate playing time on a Super Bowl contender. The Packers also need a cornerback, but the money difference between the second and third round would be the difference maker.

RB DJ Giddens

After two years as the starting running back, DJ Giddens has risen up NFL Draft boards and will likely be one of the top running backs selected. Bleacher Report's Dame Parson recently compared Giddens to Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White, writing that Giddens "is a shifty running back with receiving upside." Reid and Pro Football Focus had a similar opinion on running back DJ Giddens's NFL Draft position, projecting him to go in the 3rd round to the Cleveland Browns (94th overall) and the Minnesota Vikings (97th overall), respectively. Predicting the best-case scenario is difficult here because the Browns and Vikings offer different situations. The Browns need a running back after Nick Chubb hit free agency, but they're in the middle of a rebuild and might be a few years away from competing. The Vikings, though, are a legitimate playoff contender, but won't offer as much playing time with Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason under contract. Ultimately, the Vikings might be the best fit for Giddens. While he won't get as much playing time immediately, the Vikings do not have long-term certainty at the position, and their chances of winning games in the short term are higher. In Minnesota, Giddens would be a valuable piece to a high-octane offense.

DB Marques Sigle

A versatile defensive back with the potential of playing cornerback or safety in the NFL, Marques Sigle has been a quiet riser in the NFL Draft after an impressive NFL Scouting Combine. A to Z Sports' AJ Schulte was among the fans of Sigle, writing that "Marquis Sigle is an intriguing upside swing as a versatile coverage safety, with very good competitive toughness and athleticism." Sigle likely won't be selected until Day 3 of the NFL Draft, with projections ranging from the 5th to the 7th round. Crabbs projected Sigle to go in the 5th round to the Indianapolis Colts. However, Reid and PFF had Sigle as a 7th-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys (217 overall) and the Carolina Panthers (232nd overall). Between the two landing spots in the 7th round, it might be better for Sigle to land in Carolina. The Panthers have just three safeties on their roster and need additional depth. It would mean going later in the NFL Draft, but heading to the Panthers would give Sigle a better chance of making the 53-man roster as a rookie.