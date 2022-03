Nijel Pack enters name into NBA Draft, can still return to school

Kansas State guard Nijel Pack has entered his name into the NBA Draft waters right on the heels of the Wildcats hiring Jerome Tang as head coach to replace Bruce Weber. For what it is worth, the two events aren't related.

It was in Pack's plans to do this even before the hire is made. Remember, a lot of prospects now do this a couple times in their college career, just to receive feedback from those running teams. They can still return to school. A lot do.

And for what it is worth, Pack has been liking, retweeting and interacting with a lot of the content and announcements from Jerome Tang and was in the team meeting when it was shared that he would be the coach.