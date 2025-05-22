North Florida head coach Matthew Driscoll to join K-State's staff

(Photo by © Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images)

North Florida head coach Matthew Driscoll is resigning from his current job to become the associate head coach at Kansas State, according to a press release from North Florida.



"I am excited to welcome Matthew Driscoll to the K-State family as our new Associate Head Coach," said K-State head coach Jerome Tang in a statement. "Coach Driscoll is a proven program builder and an exceptional teacher of the game. His ability to develop players and implement high-level offensive systems is second to none. At North Florida, he not only became the winningest coach in ASUN history but also built one of the most dynamic and efficient offenses in the country, consistently ranking among national leaders in 3-point shooting and scoring. His basketball IQ and passion for teaching will bring tremendous value to our program and elevate our team on every level."

Driscoll guided North Florida for 16 seasons, departing as the winningest head coach in program history. In that time, he compiled a 248-264 record and a 144-118 record in Atlantic Sun play. Driscoll also led the program to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2015.

Last season, North Florida beat South Carolina and Georgia Tech on the road in November, making their name known nationally. The Ospreys also beat SIUE, an NCAA Tournament team.

In 16 seasons, North Florida became known for developing all-conference talents, earning 28 ASUN All-Conference selections. Guard Dallas Moore was also a two-time AP All-American selection in 2016 and 2017. More recently, guard Chaz Lanier parlayed success at North Florida to a successful tenure at Tennessee, including an All-American honor.