Notable Kansas State ratings on EA Sports College Football 25

Kevin Fielder • EMAWOnline
Publisher
@TheKevinFielder

EA Sports released their new college football video game on Monday, ending an 11-year wait between releases.

Kansas State is ranked No. 19 in the game, earning an 85 overall. Their offense is 82 rated, while their defense is 84 rated.

Here is a look at their highest-rated players, along with other notable overalls.

RB DJ GIDDENS - 88 OVERALL

FS MARQUES SIGLE - 86 OVERALL

CB JACOB PARRISH - 85 OVERALL

RB DYLAN EDWARDS - 85 OVERALL

SS VJ PAYNE - 85 OVERALL

QB AVERY JOHNSON - 85 OVERALL

C HADLEY PANZER - 84 OVERALL

LB AUSTIN MOORE - 84 OVERALL

LB DESMOND PURNELL - 83 OVERALL

LT EASTON KILTY - 82 OVERALL

OTHER NOTABLE RANKINGS

CB Keenan Garber: 80 overall

RE Brendan Mott: 80 overall

TE Garrett Oakley: 80 overall

WR Jayce Brown: 79 overall

DT Uso Seumalo: 77 overall

