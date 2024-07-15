Notable Kansas State ratings on EA Sports College Football 25
EA Sports released their new college football video game on Monday, ending an 11-year wait between releases.
Kansas State is ranked No. 19 in the game, earning an 85 overall. Their offense is 82 rated, while their defense is 84 rated.
Here is a look at their highest-rated players, along with other notable overalls.
RB DJ GIDDENS - 88 OVERALL
FS MARQUES SIGLE - 86 OVERALL
CB JACOB PARRISH - 85 OVERALL
RB DYLAN EDWARDS - 85 OVERALL
SS VJ PAYNE - 85 OVERALL
QB AVERY JOHNSON - 85 OVERALL
C HADLEY PANZER - 84 OVERALL
LB AUSTIN MOORE - 84 OVERALL
LB DESMOND PURNELL - 83 OVERALL
LT EASTON KILTY - 82 OVERALL
OTHER NOTABLE RANKINGS
CB Keenan Garber: 80 overall
RE Brendan Mott: 80 overall
TE Garrett Oakley: 80 overall
WR Jayce Brown: 79 overall
DT Uso Seumalo: 77 overall