Fielder: What can we take from K-State's starting lineup in exhibition?
K-State's starting five was unique during K-State's exhibition win against Fort Hays State
• Kevin Fielder
Game MVPs: Kansas State MBB defeats Fort Hays State in exhibition
Standouts from Kansas State's 70-56 win over Fort Hays State
• Jake Stephens
Takeaways as Kansas State MBB beats Fort Hays State in exhibition
Takeaways as Kansas State opens their season with an exhibition win
• Kamden Tatkenhorst
3 things to watch as K-State MBB open season with exhibition game
K-State will host Fort Hays State in an exhibition on Tuesday night
• Kevin Fielder
2025 Three-star LB Darien Whitaker, Jr. commits to Kansas State
Whitaker commits to K-State immediately following his official visit
• Kevin Fielder
Notebook: Where Kansas State stands in basketball recruiting
