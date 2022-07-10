Offensive lineman Jackson Fullmer commits to Kansas State

Kansas State continues its hot summer on the recruiting trail with the addition of Idaho offensive lineman Jackson Fullmer.

The Wildcats were the first to offer the three-star offensive lineman and led wire-to-wire for his commitment. Fullmer visited Manhattan many times, including a camp on June 5 to work with offensive line coach Conor Riley to showcase his abilities.

K-State defeated Arizona State, Boise State, Colorado, Idaho State, Oregon State, San Jose State, Utah State and Washington State for his pledge. He also received attention from numerous Big Ten and other Pac-12 schools..

Fullmer is the tenth addition for Kansas State in the 2023 class since June 19 and No. 13 overall. He is the second offensive lineman in the cycle joining Piper's Camden Beebe.

Stay tuned to KSO for more coverage on his decision to play football for Chris Klieman and company.